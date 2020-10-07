Once Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops, PC will no longer be the only platform with a Field of View (FOV) slider for the series. Finally, the feature is making its way PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch Studios announced the news today in a brief Twitter post. Said tweet features a gif of the FOV slider presumably working on a console. See the post in question below:

#BlackOpsColdWar features a Field of View slider on ALL platforms. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aUHOre2li7 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 7, 2020

The Field of View represents the extent of the in-game surroundings that are available on-screen. That an FOV slider is finally coming to consoles in Call of Duty no doubt serves as a big step. A quick look on social media shows that many a fan of the long-running FPS franchise is incredibly happy about the news, too.

It’s information that has come just in time as well, given the impending launch of Black Ops Cold War’s beta. The beta period will run over the course of two weekends–October 8th-12th and October 15th-19th. Players who preorder on PS4 will gain access to the beta from October 8th-9th. An open beta for all PS4 players goes live from October 10th-12th. From October 15th-16, the sessions will run for all PS4 gamers, as well as PC and Xbox One preorders. An open beta for everyone regardless of platform and preorder status kicks off on October 17th and ends on the 19th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes to the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 13th.

[Source: Treyarch Studios on Twitter]