People Can Fly’s three-player co-op title Outriders may or may not still be on track for a holiday 2020 release. Regardless of the launch plans, though, those interested in the title will know something concrete tomorrow. On October 8th at 11:00am CST, an official release date announcement will go live via the game’s YouTube channel.

Viewers can tune in to the stream through the following video link tomorrow morning:

People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix originally announced Outriders at E3 2019 for a summer 2020 release. Earlier this year, however, the companies pushed the co-op shooter to holiday 2020. A recent Steam update suggested Outriders may land in February 2021. Yet, said Steam listing has since undergone a change to reflect a December 31, 2020 placeholder date. In short, there exists no clear word on when People Can Fly’s latest will hit store shelves. We’ll know the answer in less than 24 hours, though.

Since Outriders‘ announcement last summer, the developer has regularly released new details about the project. As such, all four of the player classes are now out in the wild. They include Devastator, Pyromancer, Trickster, and the recently showcased Technomancer. More details about the shooter are bound to surface alongside the release date news tomorrow.

Outriders isn’t all People Can Fly has up its sleeve, either. The studio’s New York branch is hard at work on a brand-new endeavor–a “groundbreaking action-adventure” game. Details are scant, but the team has confirmed the new project will launch on next-gen hardware, PC, and streaming platforms.

Whenever it rolls out, Outriders will come to the PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

[Source via Gematsu on Twitter]