The Trophy system on PlayStation is undergoing quite a drastic change. Don’t worry, your current Trophy data is safe; thus, nothing will change in terms of what’s already been earned. However, Trophy icons are receiving a makeover. Levels and the way in which levels are calculated will be altered, too. These changes should go live tonight in North America (or tomorrow in Europe).

As of now, Trophy level ranges from 1-100. The forthcoming change will see that range increase to 1-999. Wherever a player’s Trophy level sits now, then, is getting remapped to the new range. Such a change will be based upon all Trophies a player has earned until now. An example on the PlayStation Blog notes that those at Trophy level 12 will move to the low 200s once the update goes live. The blog post adds: “The exact level will depend on the number and grades of trophies you’ve acquired. There will be no changes to the Trophies already earned or Trophy information, such as unlock requirements.”

The way PlayStation calculates Trophies is up for a remodel, as well. Apparently, these particular changes should feel “more optimized and rewarding.” In the early levels, players can expect to progress at a quicker pace, while levels are to “increase more consistently.” Platinum Trophies are also increasing in value, since they’ll contribute more to level progressions.

Naturally, all of this culminates in a new look for Trophies on PlayStation 5. (PlayStation App changes are rolling out at a later time.) As such, the Bronze and Gold Trophies will be much more distinctive from one another. Here’s a breakdown of the the different level values, followed by a look at the updated designs:

Bronze: levels 1-299

Silver: levels 300 – 599

Gold: levels 600 – 998

Platinum: level 999

According to the PS Blog post, the subtle distinctions for each icon is meant to convey how close a player is to leveling up. It’ll take some getting used to, but the changes are certainly eye-catching.

It’s worth noting that players need not worry about generational Trophy level transfers. Every bit of progress earned on PS3 and PS4 will make the transition to PS5 with no problem.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]