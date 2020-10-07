Titan Books is partnering with Marvel and Insomniac on two companion books for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. A tie-in prequel novel, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury, will launch ahead of the game on November 10th. Titan plans to release a full-color art book, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game, in February 2021.

SLAY author Brittney Morris wrote Wings of Fury, which ties directly into the events leading up to the forthcoming PS4/PS5 title, as Miles battles with his new role as Spider-Man. The young hero begins questioning his role after a misunderstanding with the law. But when Vulture and Starling, his associate, let loose experimental tech on the streets of New York, Miles has no choice but to define the path he’ll take as hero.

Check out the cover art for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury:



The Art of the Game from Matt Ralphs will serve as the ultimate companion piece. A hardback replete with gorgeous art, this book will walk readers through the creative process behind the game’s development. Fans can expect to get a look at concept art and renderings of characters, tech, locations, Miles’ suits, and so on. Insight from artists and other collaborators will feature alongside the various art pieces on display.

See the cover art for The Art of the Game in the image below:



Wings of Fury arrives next month on November 10th. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to the PS4 and PS5 a couple of days later on November 12th. Meanwhile, the title’s art book won’t hit stores until February 2021.

[Source: Marvel.com]