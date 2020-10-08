PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Bugsnax Eats Its Way Onto PS4, PS5, and PC on November 12th

bugsnax release date

Since the announcement of Bugsnax, and its agonizingly catchy theme song, developer Young Horses has been teasing a holiday 2020 release. Now that the title has gone gold, Young Horses is confirming its latest project will arrive just in time for next-gen. Bugsnax swarms the PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12th for $24.99.

In addition to unveiling Bugsnax’s launch details, Young Horses introduced the cast that will voice the inhabitants of Snaktooth Island.

The following actors are lending their talents to the Grumpuses:

  • Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)
  • Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey (Background Vocals – David Foster’s live band)
  • Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
  • Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (One-Punch Man)
  • Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Critical Role)
  • Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)
  • Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)
  • Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Apex Legends)
  • Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)
  • Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)
  • Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)
  • Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)
  • Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)
  • Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

Meanwhile, the Bugsnax voice actors include:

  • Abby Trott (Hunnabee & more)
  • Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy & more)
  • Cristina Vee (Cheezer & more)
  • Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug & more)
  • Jeannie Tirado (Razzby & more)
  • Julie Nathanson (Banopper & more)
  • Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust & more)
  • Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof & more)

For a better sense of who is voicing which character, check out the voice cast reveal video below:

In Bugsnax, players assume the role of a journalist who’s invited to the whimsical Snaktooth Island by an explorer named Elizabert Megafig. Upon touching down, the journalist learns Elizabert has gone missing. Her camp is a mess, while her followers are scattered all over the island. They’re not in the best shape, either. With a bunch of half-bug, half-snack creatures running amok, finding the explorer will prove most challenging.

Bugsnax comes to the PS4, PS5, and PC on November 12th.