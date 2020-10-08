Since the announcement of Bugsnax, and its agonizingly catchy theme song, developer Young Horses has been teasing a holiday 2020 release. Now that the title has gone gold, Young Horses is confirming its latest project will arrive just in time for next-gen. Bugsnax swarms the PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12th for $24.99.

In addition to unveiling Bugsnax’s launch details, Young Horses introduced the cast that will voice the inhabitants of Snaktooth Island.

The following actors are lending their talents to the Grumpuses:

Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)

Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey (Background Vocals – David Foster’s live band)

Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (One-Punch Man)

Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)

Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)

Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Apex Legends)

Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)

Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)

Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)

Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)

Meanwhile, the Bugsnax voice actors include:

Abby Trott (Hunnabee & more)

Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy & more)

Cristina Vee (Cheezer & more)

Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug & more)

Jeannie Tirado (Razzby & more)

Julie Nathanson (Banopper & more)

Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust & more)

Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof & more)

For a better sense of who is voicing which character, check out the voice cast reveal video below:

In Bugsnax, players assume the role of a journalist who’s invited to the whimsical Snaktooth Island by an explorer named Elizabert Megafig. Upon touching down, the journalist learns Elizabert has gone missing. Her camp is a mess, while her followers are scattered all over the island. They’re not in the best shape, either. With a bunch of half-bug, half-snack creatures running amok, finding the explorer will prove most challenging.

Bugsnax comes to the PS4, PS5, and PC on November 12th.