CD Projekt RED will host its fourth Night City Wire stream next week on Thursday, October 15th at 12:00pm EST. With this upcoming deep dive into Cyberpunk 2077, fans can anticipate a glimpse at the “looks, sounds, and specs” of the RPG’s vehicles. Similar to previous Night City Wire broadcasts, CD Projekt also plans to showcase new gameplay footage.

As is always the case, the studio announced its latest Night City Wire plans in a Twitter post. The tweet in question appears as follows:

The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we’ll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more! https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv pic.twitter.com/CbENAuOCEj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 8, 2020

The first Night City Wire stream went live in June, offering new footage and a tease regarding a Netflix anime. In the months since then, CD Projekt has hosted two additional broadcasts. The second episode showcased weapon-centric details and new information about lifepaths. A third stream from the developer featured a tour of Night City itself. From the looks of a recent map leak, Cyberpunk 2077’s city and its surrounding areas are quite expansive. Since the sci-fi RPG has gone gold, players have never been closer to exploring the robust cityscape for themselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox One platforms next month on November 19th. Those who purchase a copy of the title on current-gen platforms will gain access to a next-gen upgrade free of charge.

