Reportedly, Sony plans to unleash a PlayStation Store update for desktop on October 19th. A similar update will supposedly hit the mobile version on October 28th. If true, the changes will affect purchases for the PlayStation 3, PSP, PS Vita, apps, themes, and avatars.

French website Planete Vita received communications that SIE supposedly sent to a source the publication finds reliable. The message in question concerns a document titled, “Important Changes to PlayStation Store.” From there, the message notes that on the aforementioned dates, SIE will no longer allow customers to purchase games and add-ons for the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita on desktop or mobile versions of the store. Apps, Themes, and Avatars won’t be available to purchase when accessing PS Store via desktop or mobile devices, either.

However, these items will remain accessible via direct purchase from the PS Store on PS3 and PS Vita. PS4 Apps, Themes, and Avatars are also to remain purchasable directly through the console’s PS Store. The message continues, “consumers will still be able to access their previously purchased PS3, PSP, or PS Vita content as before.”

Apparently, Sony also intends to sunset the store’s Wishlist feature. Due to the forthcoming discontinuation, any items sitting in “Your Wishlist” will soon be removed.

While the document shared by Planete Vita looks legitimate, Sony has yet to confirm the above changes itself. As such, for now, this information should be taken with a grain of salt. If change is on the horizon, though, it wouldn’t come as a surprise. Sony will likely switch things up since the PlayStation 5 is imminent,a nd any changes to the store are bound to be in preparation for PS5 games and content. We’ll know what changes, if any, are incoming once the reported October 19th date arrives.

Should any of the above prove true, exclusively using storefronts on the PS3 and PS Vita for corresponding purchases will undoubtedly serve as a main point of contention among fans who still use those consoles. The PlayStation Store on both systems, particularly PS3, is an endlessly cumbersome affair.

[Source: Planete Vita via Wario64 on Twitter]