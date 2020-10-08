The crew at Team17 has unleashed more details about the next Worms entry, Worms Rumble. A real-time action title, Worms Rumble comes to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in December. Ahead of launch, players across PlayStation and PC platforms will be able to take part in an open cross-play beta starting on November 6th. Preorders are live now on Steam for $14.99 and comes with the “New Challenger” pack–a collection of exclusive items. If and when this content will be available for PlayStation players down the line remains to be seen.

Check out the latest trailer in the following post:

In addition to unveiling beta and launch details, Team17 teased the second map that will roll out with Worms Rumble at launch. Portal Park counts as the map in question, boasting an arena that houses a “fantastical portal” capable of dramatically altering the environment. Underground train tracks complete the make up of Portal Park, providing a speedy way for players to navigate to the map’s other parks. Portal Park joins Missile Mall at launch, with its vast shopping center that just so happens to include a ballistic missile.

With regards to Worms Rumble’s main features, players can expect the following:

32-player action: Worms Rumble makes history as the first game in the series to introduce real-time strategic combat and object destruction

Worms Rumble makes history as the first game in the series to introduce real-time strategic combat and object destruction Cross-play matchmaking: Whether on PS4, PS5, or PC, players can battle against players from all other platforms

Whether on PS4, PS5, or PC, players can battle against players from all other platforms Make your Worm its own: No Worms game would be complete without cosmetics and personalisation, ranging from outfits and hats to skins for your worm and weapons they wield

No Worms game would be complete without cosmetics and personalisation, ranging from outfits and hats to skins for your worm and weapons they wield Lock and load your arsenal: Crates across the maps contain weapons like the Bazooka, Assault Rifle, and Holy Hand Grenade, with Jet Packs and Grapple Guns providing extra movement options

In a press release, Team17’s Creative Director Kevin Carthew notes Worms Rumble will arrive in time for the company’s 30th anniversary, which falls on December 7th. It certainly seems fitting, since the franchise’s success served as an integral part of saving the company during hard times.