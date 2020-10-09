According to a report by Game Informer (via Wccftech), CD Projekt RED developers opted for paid overtime rather than delaying Cyberpunk 2077 again, and don’t consider the long working week “crunch.”

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently revealed that contrary to its previous promises, CDPR has mandated paid overtime ahead of Cyberpunk 2077 release. After the story was widely reported, at least two CDPR developers publicly took issue with how Schreier presented his report, suggesting that it was blown out of proportion.

According to Game Informer, a member of the development team even refrained from celebrating Cyberpunk 2077‘s gold status due to the negative coverage.

In response to Game Informer’s report, Schreier took to Twitter with the following statement:

A Game Informer podcast recently suggested that my reporting on Cyberpunk 2077’s crunch is incorrect. Nevermind that I’ve interviewed nearly a dozen CDPR devs. Here’s an email from studio head Adam Badowski in June 2020 apologizing to the developers’ partners for all the overtime pic.twitter.com/MFCnpfQdQ8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 9, 2020

When Schreier’s followers suggested that the email referenced above doesn’t seem to indicate crunch culture, he pointed to the sentence that acknowledged that the developers “cannot participate on the home front” due to mandatory overtime.

“A company embracing crunch culture doesn’t make it evil or malicious or an industry villain,” he added. “But I’ve never seen so many people jumping through hoops to try to deny or underplay reality the way they’re doing for CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077.”

Rest assured, Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th.

[Source: Game Informer via Wccftech]