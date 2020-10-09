Today, Sony shared concrete details about what PlayStation fans can expect with regards to backward compatibility on the PlayStation 5. As such, a lot of burning questions have finally been answered. Sucker Punch took the time to clear up a few things on its end, too. Ghost of Tsushima will be available to play on PS5 via backward compatibility on launch day. Better still, there are a number of enhancements coming, courtesy of the new console’s Game Boost feature.

First and foremost, Ghost of Tsushima’s save data will transfer over to the PlayStation 5, Sucker Punch confirmed. With Game Boost, players will see an option implemented that allows a performance of up to 60fps. And, of course, Ghost of Tsushima’s already fast loading speeds are going to blitz by at a much quicker pace. (Who knows, perhaps the title will feature nearly imperceptible load times or none at all once the game boots up?)

Sucker Punch teased all of the above in the following posts on Twitter:

PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5! — Ghost of Tsushima OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 9, 2020

There are a host of other backward compatibility details that are well worth an extra look. But Ghost of Tsushima’s PS4 run isn’t over just yet. On October 16th, the free Legends co-op mode will arrive, alongside Version 1.1. This new update will also introduce New Game+, a new dye and dye merchant, and the ability to recruit dogs as allies.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 arrives in North America next month on November 12th and in Europe on November 19th.

