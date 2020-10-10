Market research company VGM (via Games Industry) has reported that it surveyed over 500 consumers in the United States between September 23rd and 25th, and found that majority of them preordered the PlayStation 5 disc version.

Only 15 percent of the respondents actually managed to preorder a console. 72 percent of those who successfully preordered went for the disc-based PS5, 30 percent went for the Xbox Series X, 10 percent chose the PS5 digital edition, and only eight percent opted for the Xbox Series S.

29 percent of the respondents were unable to preorder any of the next-gen consoles. 58 percent of respondents in this group indicated that they are looking to buy the PS5 disc edition, 40 percent want to buy the Xbox Series X, 21 percent want the PS5 digital edition, and only 11 percent want to purchase the Xbox Series S.

Among those who went for the PS5, or are looking to buy a PS5, 52 percent said that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the exclusive that encouraged them to buy the console. 42 percent expressed their interest in God of War: Ragnarok, and 32 percent are looking forward to Final Fantasy XVI.

45 percent of those who opted for the Xbox Series X/S, or want to buy Xbox, said that their purchase decision was driven by Halo Infinite. 26 percent expressed their interest in Fable, and 24 percent expressed an interest in Forza Motorsport 8.

Overall, 45 percent of those who managed to preorder a next-gen console said that their purchase decision was motivated by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. 31 percent of preorder decisions were driven by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Unsurprisingly, those who preordered the PS5 said that they purchased the console for its exclusives, and those who preordered the Xbox Series X/S said that they are interested in subscription programs.

Lastly, a whopping 63 percent of the respondents were unaware of Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax.

[Source: Games Industry]