Sony has finally confirmed that transferring game saves from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 is a developer decision, and the ability to transfer data in cross-generational games will depend on the title.

Following the news that Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Dirt 5 will not offer cross-save on PlayStation platforms, many expressed their frustration because Microsoft seems to be mandating cross-save support. Sony didn’t release an official statement on the matter until now, but it’s been apparent for a while that the company is leaving things up to developers.

“You can transfer digital games, game data, and game saves from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using LAN cables, or by connecting wirelessly (WiFi),” reads the PlayStation Blog. “If you’ve already stored PS4 games and game data in the external USB storage device connected to your PS4, you can bring them over to PS5 with that external USB storage device. And if you are a PS Plus member, you can also sync PS4 game saves on PS5 through cloud storage.”

In case of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, your transfers will carry over whenever you decide to upgrade. Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also support cross-saves but you’ll have to wait for a post-launch update that’ll be released “shortly” after. Sony has said that it’ll release additional details in due course.

It seems that PS5 first-party titles will support cross-saves. However, we’ll have to wait and see which third-party developers offer this ability.

[Source: PS Blog]