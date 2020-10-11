Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear: Strive will release on April 9, 2021, with Deluxe and Ultimate Editions that’ll become available on April 6th.

The developer also added new character Giovanna and returning fighter Anji Mito to the playable roster. The base roster contains 15 fighters, and an additional five will be added post-launch via a Season Pass.

An overview of the title is as follows:

Guilty Gear: Strive is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear: Strive upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D / 3D cel-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay. There is a fully voiced story mode diving deep into the Guilty Gear universe, new characters joining fan favorites, and robust rollback net code.

Key Features

Amazing Graphics and Animations – The cutting-edge 2D / 3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear: Strive. The new artistic direction and improve character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game!

– The cutting-edge 2D / 3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in Guilty Gear: Strive. The new artistic direction and improve character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game! New Revolution in Fighting Games! – Guilty Gear: Strive brings a number of new and innovative game play mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep, creative gameplay Guilty Gear is praised for. New additions to the series such as a wall-breaking mechanic will allow for new and exciting approaches to battle.

– Guilty Gear: Strive brings a number of new and innovative game play mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep, creative gameplay Guilty Gear is praised for. New additions to the series such as a wall-breaking mechanic will allow for new and exciting approaches to battle. The Fate of the Universe Will Be Determined… – The story of Guilty Gear, spanning over 20 years, will finally come to a conclusion in Guilty Gear: Strive. The trials and tribulations of the series’ heroes and villains will finally be resolved. Discover the astonishing truth awaiting at the end of all things.

Guilty Gear: Strive will release for the PlayStation 4 and 5 alongside PC.

[Source: Gematsu]