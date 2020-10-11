Sony has announced that it will now unify accounts across its services, requiring only one login for all of its participating Sony Group services.

“You no longer need to manage your core account information separately at each Sony Group service,” wrote the company. Core account information includes:

– Sign-in ID (email address)

– Password

– Name

– Gender

– Language

– Date of Birth

– Country/Region

– Residential Address

– Phone Number

– Security Question and Answer

Participating services are as follows:

PlayStation™ Network

PlayStation™Plus

PlayStation™Music

PlayStation™Video

PlayStation™Now

Sony Mobile

Xperia Lounge

Xperia Store

Xperia Care

My Support

SonyMobile.com My Account Developer World



Sony Electronics

Sony Community

Sony Rewards

Sony Rewards

* Service availability may vary depending on the country/region.

Those who have PSN accounts don’t need to do anything as your ID will now become your Sony account. Sony Rewards members will be asked to link their PSN and Rewards accounts and they’ll be good to go.

If you have a Sony Rewards account that’s linked to your PSN and the email addresses for both accounts are different, you will be prompted to enter the email address that you use to log into PSN upon signing in to Sony Rewards. Then, you will be prompted to enter your PSN password. Once this is done, your PSN credentials will be used going forward to access both Sony Rewards and PSN.

If you have PSN but not a Rewards account yet, you can simply enroll using your PSN email and password.

For more information, make sure to head over to Sony Rewards website.