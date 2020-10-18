Nicalis has announced that it’s bringing Studio Saizensen‘s Umihara Kawase Fresh! to the PlayStation 4 in the West on October 30th. Physical editions will be limited, and are available for preorder at the Nicalis Store for $39.99.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! tells the story of a young girl who grapples her way through the frontier town of Kingness using her fishing lure. The game features open-world platforming, two additional playable characters: Curly Brace from Cave Story and Cotton from Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, and three “Classic” stages for the PS4 version based on levels from previous Umihara Kawase games.

An overview is as follows:

Kawase is a traveling chef who has embarked on many magical adventures in the past. In Umihara Kawase Fresh!, she will put her navigating, grappling and cooking skills to the ultimate test as she completes various quests and discovers long-buried secrets of the town and its inhabitants. Players will need to jump, climb, swing and slingshot their way across platforms all over Kingness in order to clear goals and reach a specific destination to advance to the next quest. Each completed quest can be replayed in Time Attack mode, where a timer is added to let players compete for the best times in online leaderboard rankings. Along the way, Kawase can use the lure to collect enemies and various food ingredients to store in her magical backpack. Combining ingredients with special recipes creates dishes that can be consumed to earn temporary special abilities, like jumping higher or being able to survive underwater for a longer time.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! is also available on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]