Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on track to run into the same problem that’s been plaguing Modern Warfare and Warzone for console players: PC cheaters.

Ever since cross-play was introduced to Call of Duty, Activision has been encouraging players to keep the feature turned on in order to avoid lengthy wait times to get into matches. Doing so has marred the experience for those on consoles. The publisher has taken a number of measures to address the problem, but console players say that hasn’t made much of a difference. As a result, they’ve resorted to turning cross-play off.

“I rather wait long for a lobby than deal with those hacker assclowns who couldn’t cut in a real match without hacking,” said one Redditor (via Eurogamer). Many others agreed.

Treyarch has yet to respond to these complaints.

In other Black Ops Cold War news, the beta is scheduled to come to an end tomorrow. Treyarch released another update yesterday, details of which are as follows:

ALL ATTACHMENTS UNLOCKED + 2XP CONTINUES Today, we’ve unlocked all attachments for every weapon to help everyone test out a wider variety of loadouts for the remainder of the Beta, and 2XP continues for all players so everyone can rank up twice as fast unlock more weapons. Get out there and build your perfect loadout for every situation.

STABILITY IMPROVEMENTS Fixed a rare crash that could occur if the player's score tracking was not set properly. Fixed a rare crash that could occur in certain cases when a disconnected player was going to be awarded credit for a kill.



The beta will end on Tuesday, 10 am PT.