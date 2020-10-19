It seems history is repeating itself. Last year, not too long after launch, NBA 2K20 players found themselves encountering unskippable advertisements in pre-game loading screens. Many may recall that fans raised similar concerns about NBA 2K19 during the summer of 2019. Now players are outraged once more, since 2K Games has again inserted ads into the newest entry of NBA 2K.

Following a reader tip, website Stevivor found and recorded at least one ad in NBA 2K21, which appears across PS4, PC, and Xbox One versions of the sports title. According to the publication, the ad in question is for the Oculus Quest 2 and pops up in a “MyTEAM Season 2, Episode 7” pre-game clip. The ad starts running automatically, but does not last for quite as long as the pre-game loading screen. As with NBA 2K19 and NBA 2K20 before it, players cannot skip the in-game commercial.

Stevivor managed to capture footage of the Oculus Quest 2 ad in NBA 2K21. Check it out in the video linked below:

Since this has become a pattern for NBA 2K, it’s unlikely the backlash will fundamentally change anything in this regard. Of course, players are still in the right for making their grievances known. After all, this is a premium $60 game that just hit store shelves last month. And let’s not forget next-gen versions of the title will increase the base price to $70. Thus, it’ll be interesting to see if unskippable ads pop up in the PS5/Xbox Series iteration weeks after release.

NBA 2K21 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Stevivor]