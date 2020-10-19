Numskull Designs, makers of a huge variety of officially licensed video game merch, is giving fans a change to win a PS5 in time for launch day. If you fought through the chaos of PS5 preorders and still haven’t managed to lock one in for yourself, what better way to get Sony’s next-gen console than to win a free one?

WIN A #PS5! KINDNESS HAS NO LIMITS! FOLLOW @NumskullDesigns

RETWEET

TAG A FRIEND WHO YOU WANT TO WIN! (GET THEM TO TAG YOU BACK!)

COMMENT #NUMSKULLPLAYSTATIONPRIZE ENTER AS MANY TIMES AS YOU WANT – TAG A FRIEND EACH TIME OPEN WORLDWIDE

WINNER 9TH NOV pic.twitter.com/HXITQZSI3y — Numskull Designs (@NumskullDesigns) October 19, 2020

The rules are simple. All you have to do is be following Numskull Designs on the social media app of your choosing—Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram—and retweet/share the giveaway post. Be sure to tag a friend and include the hashtag #NUMSKULLPLAYSTATIONPRIZE. Numskull also says if you don’t have any friends, to just tag yourself. You can enter as many times as you want on as many of the applicable social platforms as you want.

Perhaps the best news about this PS5 giveaway is that it is open worldwide! Normally giveaways and competitions like this are region limited (often US only), but this one is open to everyone. One lucky winner will be getting a PS5 delivered to their doorstep on PS5 launch day (Nov 12), with the winner chosen on November 9. The prize is a PS5 disc version.

In addition to the tweet above, you can enter from the Facebook and Instagram posts as well, but remember to be following Numskull wherever you enter, and use the hashtag.

Numskull manufactures officially licensed PlayStation merch, including some quality apparel and the Since ’94 retro-inspired line they launched earlier this year. Numskull Designs also recently revealed a brand new statue of The Drifter from Destiny 2, another addition to their extensive Destiny lineup, including more entries in the TUBBZ cosplaying ducks collection.

Numskull isn’t the only company giving away a PS5. Burger King partnered with Sony to run a PS5 promotion that began last week.