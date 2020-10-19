Sony has been releasing PlayStation 5-related information piecemeal, but small details are slipping through the cracks. As such, fans can now hear what the PS5 Home Screen’s music will sound like for Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

YouTuber Foas recently posted a video that features the leaked Home Screen music for both upcoming exclusives. In response to a question in the comments about the music’s origin, Foas notes that the files came from Sony. Apparently, “[Sony] uploaded the PS5 launch titles to their servers a few days ago, and stuff like the home screen music, logos, and such aren’t encrypted.” It doesn’t look like anything else significant leaked from these files, with the logos for these games already known.

You can listen to the music in the video linked below, courtesy of Foas who received help from “P5R with Cheese” and Lance Mcdonald. The tracks from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘ Home Screen play first; tunes from the Demon’s Souls remake kick in at around the 1:50 mark. (Update: The video is now marked as Private but we’re leaving it embedded in case it goes live again.)

This all suggests that Home Screen music on PS5 will work similarly to its function on PS4. With the current-gen console, hovering over a title and pressing down on the D-Pad or left thumbstick takes users to a screen centered around the game in question. A background image appears, accompanied by music. For titles like Ghost of Tsushima, music specific to the game will sound off. Meanwhile, others, such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2—which uses a lot of licensed music in-game— simply plays the PS4’s standard background tune. It’s unknown if the PS5 will support custom themes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits the PS4 and PS5 on November 12th. Bluepoint’s eagerly-anticipated Demon’s Souls remake lands on PS5 that very same day.

[Source: Foas on YouTube via Push Square]