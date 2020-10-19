Bound Games has announced that the “world’s first skateboarding simulator,” Skapp, will launch as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive. Developed as part of the PlayStation Talents Games Camp initiative, Skapp will be raising development funds on Kickstarter starting October 27th.
You’ll be able to play a demo on the PC right away but Skapp won’t launch on the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC until a year after its PS4 launch.
An overview of the game is as follows:
Skapp is the world’s first skateboarding simulator in which you control your board performing the tricks with your phone. Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds as in a real skateboard.
This title can be played with Android and iOS smartphones as a controller. The game features different levels adapted for all kinds of players, as well as a crazy story mode in which people’s hands rebel against humanity. Skapp is a homage to skateboarding fans as it contains authentic brands, skateboarding cultural references, and no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks!
Key features include:
- First simulator that uses your smartphone as a skateboard.
- Discover a crazy story mode in which people hands rebel against humanity.
- Skate through different levels adapted for all kinds of players.
- Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds.
- Complete missions in different difficulty levels.
- There are no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks.
- Free skateboarding mode included, as with all skateboarding games
- Authentic skateboarding brands and culture.
Skapp will release sometime in 2021.