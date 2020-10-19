PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

‘World’s First Skateboarding Simulator’ Skapp Will Launch as a Timed PS4 Exclusive

skapp

Bound Games has announced that the “world’s first skateboarding simulator,” Skapp, will launch as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive. Developed as part of the PlayStation Talents Games Camp initiative, Skapp will be raising development funds on Kickstarter starting October 27th.

You’ll be able to play a demo on the PC right away but Skapp won’t launch on the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC until a year after its PS4 launch.

An overview of the game is as follows:

Skapp is the world’s first skateboarding simulator in which you control your board performing the tricks with your phone. Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds as in a real skateboard. 

This title can be played with Android and iOS smartphones as a controller. The game features different levels adapted for all kinds of players, as well as a crazy story mode in which people’s hands rebel against humanity. Skapp is a homage to skateboarding fans as it contains authentic brands, skateboarding cultural references, and no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks!

Key features include:
  • First simulator that uses your smartphone as a skateboard.
  • Discover a crazy story mode in which people hands rebel against humanity.
  • Skate through different levels adapted for all kinds of players.
  • Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds.
  • Complete missions in different difficulty levels.
  • There are no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks.
  • Free skateboarding mode included, as with all skateboarding games
  • Authentic skateboarding brands and culture.

Skapp will release sometime in 2021.