Bound Games has announced that the “world’s first skateboarding simulator,” Skapp, will launch as a timed PlayStation 4 exclusive. Developed as part of the PlayStation Talents Games Camp initiative, Skapp will be raising development funds on Kickstarter starting October 27th.

You’ll be able to play a demo on the PC right away but Skapp won’t launch on the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC until a year after its PS4 launch.

An overview of the game is as follows:

Skapp is the world’s first skateboarding simulator in which you control your board performing the tricks with your phone. Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds as in a real skateboard. This title can be played with Android and iOS smartphones as a controller. The game features different levels adapted for all kinds of players, as well as a crazy story mode in which people’s hands rebel against humanity. Skapp is a homage to skateboarding fans as it contains authentic brands, skateboarding cultural references, and no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks!

Key features include:

First simulator that uses your smartphone as a skateboard.

Discover a crazy story mode in which people hands rebel against humanity.

Skate through different levels adapted for all kinds of players.

Test your skills by combining tricks, manuals and grinds.

Complete missions in different difficulty levels.

There are no limits to recreate any kinds of tricks.

Free skateboarding mode included, as with all skateboarding games

Authentic skateboarding brands and culture.

Skapp will release sometime in 2021.