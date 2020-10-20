Several months ago, the German Ubisoft Store posted a few details about the Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It seems much of it was accurate, given what Ubisoft has now unveiled. Valhalla’s Season Pass will contain two “epic” expansions, as well as a bonus quest centered around the legendary Beowulf. Similar to AC Odyssey before it, Valhalla will also receive Free Seasonal Content that includes new game modes and events.

A rather lengthy “Post-Launch and Season Pass” trailer outlines the content Ubisoft has planned for Valhalla in the year ahead. Check it out in the following video:

Expansion 1, Wrath of the Druids, goes live on an unspecified date early in spring 2021. In it, Eivor will travel to Ireland to untangle a mystery revolving a round an ancient Druid cult. Ubisoft plans to launch the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, sometime early next summer. This expansion will see Eivor explore the war-torn Francia. Players will encounter historical figures, all while attempting to conquer the Frankish kingdom from within.

“The Legend of Beowulf” bonus mission will be available for Season Pass owners at launch. (A brief look at the quest begins at the 2:00 minute mark in the above trailer.)

Free Content starts rolling out at the end of this year. According to what’s on display in the trailer, four free content packs are currently planned, the last of which should drop in the fall of 2021. Fans can expect Free Content 1 to feature a Yule Festival in Eivor’s settlement. In general, though, all four content packs will boast new festivals, events, skills, gear, game modes, and more.

Near the end of the video, Post-Launch Producer Jose Araiza confirms that Discovery Tour is coming to AC Valhalla. The mode doesn’t have a release date yet, but should prove yet another exciting way to explore 9th Century England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on November 10th. The PS5 version will arrive shortly thereafter when the console launches on November 12th.

[Source via Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]