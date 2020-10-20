Sony recently confirmed its plan to phase out PS3, PSP, and PS Vita functionality on PS Store’s web browser and mobile app. Soon players will have to rely on each system’s dedicated Store to purchase games and content. Meanwhile, change of this nature opens the door for a new PS Store on desktop and mobile devices. Since some territories are receiving the browser version already, a first look at the new design is making the rounds online. What’s on display is a bright, minimalistic design.

Photos via ResetEra user Toumari showcase a much cleaner set-up in terms of the overall aesthetic. There’s less page real estate in use, and Sony has abandoned the dark color scheme in favor of a sterile white look. (Here’s to hoping Dark Mode is an option.) Check out the PS Store’s new desktop version in the screenshots featured below:

First Look at New PlayStation Store Browser Shows Minimalistic Design WATCH GALLERY

Impressions of the new visual are, so far, pretty mixed. Some seem to think it’s a bit too on the minimalistic side. Others are happy with the cleaner look overall, though. Because Sony’s announcement of the new storefront noted that it would roll out on desktop from October 21st to October 26th, it’s hard to know if this is the definitive final version. Perhaps some bits and pieces are yet to fully load in for the version on display in the images above? We’ll know for certain in at least one week’s time.

Mobile devices won’t receive the new store update until October 28th. As such, there’s currently no first look at what that may entail. It could very well follow a similar design scheme as its new desktop counterpart, however.

[Source: ResetEra via Push Square]