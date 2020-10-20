An early glimpse at the new PlayStation Store for desktop may be teasing a first look at SHAREfactory on PS5. Except, if the listing on the new PS Store proves accurate, the app will soon adopt the name of Share Factory Studio.

On ResetEra, user Toumari shared a screenshot of Share Factory Studio’s free product listing on the updated PS Store. According to the page, only PlayStation 5 users will have access to the editor’s apparent successor. Get a good look at the listing in question in the screenshot featured below:

Moreover, Twitter user PS5 Countdown posted what’s supposedly an “official description” of Share Factory Studio. Presumably, the description comes from a page on the new storefront.

Share Factory Studio Official Description Also Something Called Game Base Is Coming?! Sounds Interesting #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/cZifOMWhnu — PS5 COUNTDOWN (@PS5Countdown) October 20, 2020

As you can see in the post above, the write-up makes note of 4K HDR support for the photo and video editor. Apparently, an updated version of Toolbox will allow users to import their own videos, images, and music from a USB drive. With regards to sharing created content, YouTube and Twitter receive direct mention, alongside something referred to as Game Base. As another eagle-eyed Twitter user noted, Game Base could be a new name for the Friends List on PS5’s UI, evidenced by its appearance in Sony’s recent PS5 User Experience video.

Without confirmation from the hardware manufacturer, it’s probably best to take all of the above with a grain of salt. It does look legitimate, however. Perhaps more concrete details about the next iteration of SHAREfactory will surface before the new console launches next month.

The PS Store update on desktop is popping up early in some territories. However, it’s supposed to roll out between October 21st and 26th. The store’s new version on mobile goes live a little later in the month on October 28th.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The console hits Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa the next week on November 19th.

[Source: ResetEra, PS5 Countdown on Twitter]