Konami has confirmed to GamesRadar that P.T. (Playable Teaser) will, unfortunately, not be playable on the PlayStation 5.

This news shouldn’t surprise anyone and it’s an odd one to report, but earlier this month, an article published by Eurogamer got people’s hopes up about playing the teaser for the doomed Silent Hills project on the next-gen console. Sony confirmed that players will be able to transfer digital games and saved data from a PS4 to PS5 via WiFi and will be able to access their current library with a PS5 via an extended storage drive. Eurogamer’s Wesley Yin-Poole assumed that he would be able to transfer P.T. using these methods, but Konami has told GamesRadar that “the content will not be available on the PS Store, so users won’t be able to re-download the content through the backwards compatibility feature to the PS5.” Additionally, Sony has said that backwards compatibility excludes “demos, media, and non-game applications,” so there’s that.

P.T. is currently only playable if it’s already downloaded on a PS4. Those who removed the teaser from their hard drives found themselves locked out of it permanently. However, there are workarounds available on the internet if you really care about giving the demo another go.

Konami’s statement is a bummer for some, but it might serve as a challenge for determined modders and hackers even if people have largely moved on from Silent Hills.

It’s entirely possible that P.T. could be transferred to the PS5 using either PS4 to PS5 data transfer or the direct plug-and-play nature of external hard drives. Konami’s statement only talks about P.T. being delisted from the store and and not able to be re-downloaded, but does not address its PS5 playability for those who still have it on their PS4 consoles and hard drives. Its compatibility will be unknown until someone inevitably tries it on November 12th.

What do our readers think? Will you play P.T. on the PS5 if it’s made possible?

[Source: GamesRadar]