Cotton Reboot!, an updated and remastered version of Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, will release in the West on February 25, 2021. ININ Games will publish the title both digitally and physically for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Europe and North America.

There will be a limited edition with “special offerings,” details of which will be revealed in due course. Cotton Reboot! will come with new features and visuals, three game modes that include the X68000 original mode, Arrange mode featuring 16:9 screens, redesigned characters, and more.

The game’s protagonist is a witch named Nata de Cotton who flies around on a broomstick accompanied by a fairy named Silk. An overview is as follows:

Armed with explosive fire power, a cast of cunning enemies to confront and some enchanting and beautiful graphics sees this endearing title as one that enlightens the imagination. Cotton will embark on her journey through the game’s seven amazing colorful stages with the hope that she will be rewarded at the end. As you move through a graveyard with wormed eyeballs or through a forest with trees that are part human form, eyes and mouth, hails of bullets and triple lazer fire from Cotton’s latest weapon resource that can be swapped and changed throughout as an endless onslaught of enemies fill the screen with their own arsenal of power. Avoid and maneuvering becomes as important as straight shooting.

Cotton Reboot! limited edition will be up for preorder in November. Preorders for the standard edition will follow soon after. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.