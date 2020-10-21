Sucker Punch Productions just shipped the incredibly well received Legends update for Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, the studio is also still riding the wave of that very same title’s meteoric success this summer. But a new job listing indicates Sucker Punch may have its sights already locked onto a Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

On the company’s official website sits a job listing for Narrative Writer. The list of requirements are pretty standard. Applicants should have experience as a game writer, for one. Sucker Punch is also looking for someone with a “deep understanding of open-world narrative design.” Things get especially interesting further down the post, as the bullet points under “Requirements” end with the following: “Desire to write stories set in feudal Japan.” The listing further notes that a writer with knowledge of feudal Japan history counts among the “pluses.”

A screenshot of the listing’s relevant info features below:

While this all certainly sounds like an easy bet for a Ghost of Tsushima sequel, it’s also possible that Sucker Punch is exploring other options. One popular fan theory about the franchise’s future concerns the potential of Sucker Punch telling different stories in the same setting. As such, these new tales wouldn’t necessarily involve Jin Sakai or his companions. Regardless of what the developer does next, it seems fans are in for quite the treat.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. Thanks to backward compatibility, the open-world adventure will be playable on PlayStation 5 at launch. And the next-gen console’s Game Boost feature guarantees Sucker Punch’s latest will run even more efficiently.

[Source: Sucker Punch Website via Wccftech]