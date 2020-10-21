Ubisoft Club and UPlay, Ubisoft’s loyalty program and desktop app, respectively, are being unified under a single banner–Ubisoft Connect. Starting October 29th, the new ecosystem will bring gamers across every platform together, delivering the “best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect.” Each of the publisher’s live games and upcoming release will support Ubisoft Connect’s various services, including the loyalty program. Players will be able to access the ecosystem for free by logging into their Ubisoft account on PC, mobile, and in-game.

Akin to the services it’s replacing, Ubisoft Connect is designed to let players unlock unique Rewards via the loyalty program. Players can also compare their stats with friends and access personalized tips. Though Ubisoft Connect services will be accessible in back catalogue titles for stats, leaderboards, and Smart Intel, Ubisoft notes the challenge system isn’t active. To remedy this, all players will receive 1,000 Rewards free of charge. And whatever amount of Club Units and XP a user previously earned under Ubisoft Club’s loyalty program is transferring to Ubisoft Connect.

It will also provide a service letting players connect and transfer their save files and progress in Ubisoft games across all platforms. For now this is limited to Ubisoft’s upcoming games, but seems like it will be a staple of the service moving forward.

In announcing the news, Ubisoft launched the following trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Such change comes just in time for Ubisoft’s tentpole releases this fall. First up is Watch Dogs: Legion, which will hit stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on October 29th. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows soon thereafter on November 10th. Immortals: Fenyx Rising lands a little later in the year on December 3rd. Each of the three titles will give those who purchase a current-gen version free access to a next-gen upgrade.

[Source: Ubisoft Connect]