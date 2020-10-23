Marvel’s Avengers may have a dwindling player base, but that shouldn’t put a dent in Square Enix’s revenue considering its physical and digital performance around the globe.

The game topped September’s NPD charts in the United States, and boasted the second best launch of a superhero title in the country’s history. But that’s not all. According to SuperData Research’s worldwide digital games market report, Marvel’s Avengers is Square Enix’s second biggest digital launch after Final Fantasy VII Remake. The title sold 2.2 million units in September. That’s quite a feat!

“Total digital sales were roughly the same as the last major superhero game, PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man,” reads the report. “Avengers also took design cues from the looter shooter subgenre and had a launch performance that fell between Destiny 2 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.”

September’s other big winner was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. With 2.8 million digital units sold, the game did better than Activision’s recent remaster projects including Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.

SuperData also revealed that Rocket League‘s free-to-play model has been a huge success for Psyonix. Revenue earned in September was on par with the previous three weeks, and player numbers went up by 193 percent in the week after it went free-to-play.

“Digital games earned $10.7B in September 2020, up 14% year-over-year,” SuperData reported. “Games earned more across all platform types than during the same period in 2019. Mobile revenue was up 9%, PC rose by 8% and console earnings increased 40% as major fall titles began to hit the market.”

Did our readers enjoy Marvel’s Avengers?

[Source: SuperData]