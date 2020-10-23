The relationship between Activision and Sony continues. PlayStation players of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be getting a timed-exclusive mode for the game’s first year. Called Zombies Onslaught, the wave-based survival mode pits a pair of players against hordes of zombies on Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer maps. Announcement of the mode appears to have a leaked a little bit early thanks to a trailer that wasn’t supposed to have gone live yet, though Sony quickly followed with an official reveal.

The first video was uploaded to the PlayStation Europe YouTube account under the name “Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Recruitment Trailer,” with a thumbnail to match. However, the actual content of the video showed off the PlayStation-exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode for Black Ops Cold War. The official trailer with correct title and thumbnail is embedded below:

Zombies’ Onslaught is a fast-paced two-player co-op mode that falls somewhere between the traditional Zombies experience and multiplayer. Exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players for a full year, it also includes a “dedicated rewards system” exclusive to that mode.

Players will use their custom loadouts—the same ones used for multiplayer and the traditional Zombies experience—against waves of Zombies on maps normally used for multiplayer (maps from the beta, like Miami, are shown in the trailer). You’ll be confined to a specific spot on the map due to the power of the Dark Aether Orb. Killing Zombies powers the Orb and causes it to move. Leaving the Orb’s influence will cause players to take damage. Each wave will feature faster and more aggressive Zombies that can deal more damage. Elite enemies can further cause wrinkles to your wave-decimating strategies.

Scoring and ranking is based on taking down these Elite enemies (ranging from Bronze, Silver, and Gold), which will unlock rewards that can be used in traditional Zombies and Multiplayer. Each Season will bring new maps and rewards to Zombies Onslaught, though I’d expect it will rotate the existing multiplayer maps, rather than bringing in entirely exclusive Onslaught maps for PS players. It’s unknown exactly what the rewards will entail, but alongside Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and the Battle Pass, it gives PlayStation players a bit of an extra chase in this already content-packed game.

Available at Black Ops Cold War launch for PlayStation players, Zombies Onslaught won’t release on other platforms until November 1st, 2021. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with full cross-play across all platforms.

[Source: PlayStation]