PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

No, PlayStation Didn’t Just Update Its Terms of Service in Hong Kong in Response to New Laws

PSN Message Hack

A viral tweet by a former Blizzard Entertainment developer that accused Sony of updating PlayStation‘s Terms of Service in response to new laws pertaining to Hong Kong has been debunked.

Niko Partners’ senior analyst Daniel Ahmad explained that the portion of the ToS that bars users from anti-CCP speech has been a part of Asia ToS for PlayStation devices for a number of years. The law that Sony has been complying with is 17 years old and all gaming companies are required to adhere to it should they wish to operate in the country.

Ahmad wrote:

All cleared up.