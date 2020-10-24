Multiple PlayStation 4 games appear to have begun receiving PlayStation 5 support updates. As reported by a number of users, games like God of War 3 Remastered, God of War (2018), and The Last of Us Remastered were all recently updated.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake also received its first patch since launch. The brief patch notes were pretty vague so we can’t say for sure if it has something to do with PS5 support, but users noted that some of the bugs in the game remain unfixed so the patch might not have much to do with bug fixes or glitches.

Known modder Lance McDonald wrote:

God of War 3 Remastered and God of War (2018) both received updates in the last few days, for the first time in years. Both titles will likely benefit from PlayStation 5 boost mode in this case. I wonder if there’s anything else hidden inside… — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 23, 2020

A quick look on PSN tracking service on Twitter (via TwistedVoxel) shows that not only are a number of PS4 games being updated as we speak, but some PS5 games have apparently been added to PSN under the following code names:

Demon’s Souls (PPSA01341)

Far Cry 6 (PPSA01870)

Hitman 3 (PPSA01769)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PPSA01490)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PPSA02050)

Destruction All-Stars (PPSA01293)

The PS5 is all set for launch starting November 12th. Media outlets have already started receiving the console and its peripherals so you’ll see previews and impressions in due course.

Excited yet? Not long to go now!