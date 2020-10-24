SadSquare Studio has announced that its psychological horror game, Visage, will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 30th.

Visage is currently available as an Early Access title on Steam. The full game comprises of four chapters and is approximately 15 hours long. Players will be tasked with exploring an “ever-changing” house set in an eerie atmosphere with “horrifyingly realistic” environments. SadSquare has promised a “genuinely terrifying experience.”

The story revolves around tragedies that took place in the house, including families murdered by their own and occupants who committed suicide. Every room in the house has a terrifying story to tell.

Key features are as follows:

Environment – The game is set inside a huge house in which terrible things have happened. You’ll wander through the gloomy corridors, explore every dead room, and get lost in endless mazes, your head filling with memories of the dead families that once lived in this very home. This twisted environment, void of any life other than yours, takes you to places you couldn’t even bear imagining.

– The game is set inside a huge house in which terrible things have happened. You’ll wander through the gloomy corridors, explore every dead room, and get lost in endless mazes, your head filling with memories of the dead families that once lived in this very home. This twisted environment, void of any life other than yours, takes you to places you couldn’t even bear imagining. Dark Entities – The families that died in the house will haunt you and leave you restless. They’ll follow your every move, watch you from every corner, play tricks with your mind, and try to attack you. Why do they haunt you? What have you done? This you have to find out on your own.

In Visage, players are defenseless and will have to figure out ways to avoid the dark entities. Check out a trailer below.