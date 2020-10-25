In an interesting new interview with VentureBeat, Godfall developer Counterplay Games has revealed how it ended up making a triple-A launch game for the PlayStation 5.

Counterplay co-founder Keith Lee is no stranger to video games. He previously worked at Blizzard Entertainment and Insomniac Games, and has games like Diablo II, Resistance: Fall of Man, and the original Ratchet & Clank under his belt. However, in early 2008, Lee left to set up a mobile development studio that he exited in 2011. In 2014, he co-founded Counterplay Games, and the studio’s first game was a free-to-play digital collectible card game, Duelyst.

Lee has told VentureBeat that he met Sony executives at E3 last year, and was able to woo the company over with a prototype of Godfall. And then Counterplay had “the good fortune” to meet with Gearbox.

When we were working on it last summer, that was when I started to showcase Godfall. I had it on my laptop at GDC last year, and also E3 last summer. That was when we met with Sony. I was able to show Godfall to John Drake, before he left, and a bunch of other folks. It hit a lot of the bullet points, some of the aspects of what they would want for next-gen. From a timing perspective, we also had the good fortune to meet with Gearbox. Of course, they had tons of experience building out action-RPGs with Borderlands. They also knew the Sony guys. The three of us converged and locked down an agreement where Sony could support us and ensure that we’d be a PS5 launch title. A lot of it was timing, and being able to fill a potential gap that all parties wanted to hit for next-gen.

Godfall will release on November 12th.

[Source: VentureBeat]