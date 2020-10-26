Folks over at COD Tracker have managed to get a hold of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s achievement list. Since this list seems to have leaked from Microsoft’s database, we don’t have a breakdown of bronze, silver, and gold trophies. However, the overall list will be identical on all platforms so you’ll know what to expect.

If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now.

The list is as follows:

Combat Recruit

Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty

Combat Hardened

Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Nowhere Left to Run

Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.

Fracture Jaw

Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.

Brick in the Wall

Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.

Redlight, Greenlight

Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.

Echoes of a Cold War

Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.

Desperate Measures

Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.

End of the Line

Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.

Break on Through

Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.

The Final Countdown

Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.

Ashes to Ashes

Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.

Chaos

Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Red Circus

Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Firing Range

Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.

Keep Your Friends Close

Perform Body Shield 5 Times.

Patriot Arrow

Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.

Mind Trip

See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.

Explosive Finish

Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.

EVERYONNNNNEE!

Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.

The Red Door

Disobeyed Adler’s order to go through the door.

Jack of All Trades

Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.

Old Faithful

Killed 200 enemies with an AR.

Scorched Earth

Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.

Scorched Earth II

Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.

The Fixer

Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.

Party Patrol

Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.

Mean Machine

Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.

Go the Distance

Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

Calling It In

Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.

Heavy Metal

In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Carpe D.I.E.M.

In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.

Seal the Deal

In Die Maschine, close the rift.

Two Birds, One Stone

In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.

Socket-to-me

In Zombies, upgrade a skill

Six Pack

In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Nightmare at 20 feet

In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing

Entamaphobia

In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Craftwork

In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.

Fowl Five Piece

Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.

Survive the Wild

Escaped from the deep dark Wild.

Reunited with Fidolina

Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.

Forever Fated

Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.

Dungeon Diver

Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13th.

[Source: COD Tracker]