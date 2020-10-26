Cyberpunk 2077 developer Miles Tost has spoken out in defense of cutting content, reminding fans that it’s normal to make “hard decisions” over the course of development.

Over on the game’s Discord channel, Tost revealed that CD Projekt RED went through something similar with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and although it’s disappointing, not all ideas can make it into the final product.

Tost wrote:

Of course we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn’t end up working out well in the game with all the other features. Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better – now I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of development environment, but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust. Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy. Believe me when I say that during their development some loved features also were cut and you still enjoy them today, maybe even because of the cuts. In the end, it is all about how much fun the game and it systems provide you and we are doing our best to make sure it is as great of an experience as it can be. Sometimes for that, you have to make some hard decisions and this time around, you were here to witness it.

Tost suggested that those who are on the fence about the game should wait for reviews.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th.

[Source: Discord via Pure PlayStation]