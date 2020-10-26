Sony announced Destruction AllStars earlier this summer as a PlayStation 5 launch title. The multiplayer game has since appeared in a few gameplay clips here and there, but other launch lineup titles have been shown much more extensively. Such a dearth of footage is especially concerning given the $70 price tag. Thankfully, the publisher is working to alleviate these concerns. Destruction AllStars will now hit the PS5 on an unspecified date in February 2021. Better still, it will launch as a free PlayStation Plus offering.

PlayStation’s Director of Product Development Pete Smith shared the news in a PlayStation Blog post, noting that Destruction AllStars will remain on PS Plus for two months “at no additional cost.” Those who previously preordered the game digitally or at retail will be refunded, Smith clarified towards the end of the post.

According to Smith, tying the release to PlayStation Plus ensures as many players as possible populate the multiplayer experience at launch. More concrete details about said experience are scheduled to go live sometime next week, alongside a brand-new trailer.

The gameplay in Destruction AllStars centers around vehicle-based combat. As seen in the bits of footage previously shown, though, players don’t have to rely solely on vehicles to unleash mayhem. It seems there is plenty of on-foot action to go around, as well. Destruction AllStars‘ PlayStation.com page notes the roster will boast upwards of 28 different vehicles, which players will be able to take advantage of in 16-player online matches.

Destruction AllStars comes to PS5 in February 2021 as a free PS Plus game. If it follows existing PS Plus free game timing, it should launch on February 2nd, free to all PS Plus subscribers for two months until new PS Plus games go live on April 6th. Sony has yet to announce any other PS Plus details for PS5 except the PS Plus Collection, a collection of free PS4 games for PS Plus subscribers to play on their PS5 console.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]