Spider-Man Miles Morales is just around the corner, one of the highlight PS5 launch titles coming November 12th. Game Informer’s been dedicating this month to various Miles Morales features to support their cover story, but Insomniac had a bit of a reveal of their own for all the Trophy hunters out there. The developer published a partial Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophy list, keeping some of the secret spoilery trophies hidden, but showing a number of other activities players will be doing to earn that coveted Platinum in just a few weeks.

Do you like Trophies? We do. Check out this partial list of Trophies you can expect in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Be Yourself – Collect all other Trophies

Just the Beginning – Unlock all Skills

A New Home – 100% Complete All Districts pic.twitter.com/ivkUIlNdsh — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2020

The Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophy list includes tasks we’d expect in an open-world game, like getting 100% in all districts and unlocking all skills. There are also some skill-based trophies that will see if players can reach a 100x combo and finish a base without letting the enemy know you’re there. There are a couple of story trophies, though they are beats we’ve already seen in trailers, like holding the bridge together (a nice reference to the Spider-Man: Homecoming film where Peter holds the boat together) and riding Rhino through the mall, a clip that Insomniac revealed recently. Other Trophies have players exploring the suite of skills and abilities, showing them interesting ways to use them.

Insomniac is clear that this is just a partial list for now, removing those Trophies that the developer thinks could spoil players’ final experience with the game. Here’s the full Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophy list we have so far containing a total of 29 Trophies: 1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 8 Silver, and 18 Bronze.

Spider-Man Miles Morales Trophy List

Be Yourself – Collect all other Trophies – Platinum

– Collect all other Trophies – Platinum Just the Beginning – Unlock all Skills – Gold



– Unlock all Skills – Gold A New Home – 100% Complete All Districts – Gold

– 100% Complete All Districts – Gold Urban Explorers – Collect all Time Capsules – Silver

– Collect all Time Capsules – Silver Memory Lane – Collect All Postcards – Silver

– Collect All Postcards – Silver Salvager – Open all Underground Caches – Silver

– Open all Underground Caches – Silver Under Their Noses – Shut down all Roxxon Labs – Silver

– Shut down all Roxxon Labs – Silver Underground Undone – Shut down all Underground Hideouts – Silver

– Shut down all Underground Hideouts – Silver Ready for Anything – Purchase All Suits – Silver

– Purchase All Suits – Silver Never Saw It Coming – Complete an Enemy Base without being detected – Silver

– Complete an Enemy Base without being detected – Silver 100x Combo!!! – Perform a 100x Combo – Silver

– Perform a 100x Combo – Silver Pete’s First Villain – Complete the Final Test – Bronze

– Complete the Final Test – Bronze Kitbash – Craft 10 Upgrades – Bronze

– Craft 10 Upgrades – Bronze Rhino Rodeo – Ride Rhino through the mall – Bronze

– Ride Rhino through the mall – Bronze Hanging by a Thread – Keep the bridge together – Bronze

– Keep the bridge together – Bronze Overcharge – Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks – Bronze

– Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks – Bronze Up and Over – Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy – Bronze

– Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy – Bronze From Downtown – Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more Third place medal – Bronze

– Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more Third place medal – Bronze Like a Rhino in a China Shop – Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall – Bronze

– Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall – Bronze JJJ Would Be Proud – Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode – Bronze

– Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode – Bronze Five Star Review – Complete all FNSM app requests – Bronze

– Complete all FNSM app requests – Bronze Mod that Suit – Craft a Suit Mod – Bronze

– Craft a Suit Mod – Bronze Look with Better Eyes – Craft a Visor Mod – Bronze

– Craft a Visor Mod – Bronze Never Give Up – Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem – Bronze

– Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’s grave in Harlem – Bronze A Gift From Pete – Receive the Gift Suit – Bronze

– Receive the Gift Suit – Bronze Crime Master – Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type – Bronze

– Complete Bonus Objectives for every crime type – Bronze Getting Dizzy – Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing – Bronze

– Chain 6 unique Air Tricks before landing – Bronze I’m On A Boat – Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown – Bronze

– Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown – Bronze Socially Acceptable – Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story – Bronze

It’s unknown just how many more trophies Insomniac is keeping hidden for now, but Marvel’s Spider-Man had a total of 51 Trophies in its base game before DLC, so there could be quite a few yet that the developer hasn’t revealed.

As part of Game Informer’s month-long coverage, we learned about Spider-Man the Cat, more colloquially referred to as Spider-Cat. This furry feline will assist Miles, hanging out in the backpack of the special Bodega Cat suit and sometimes hop out to help Miles perform a finishing move on an enemy. We also know that Miles is the only playable character (unlike the original game, which featured Peter, Miles, and MJ) and that the game will be getting a 9GB day one patch to address a few things at launch.

Spider-Man Miles Morales launches November 12th on PS4 and PS5.