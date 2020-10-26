Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion launches later this week on current-gen consoles and PC. Since next-gen’s arrival is imminent, this particular release serves as the last major title ahead of the new hardware. And for many a PlayStation gamer, it may very well count as the last Platinum trophy run on PS4. Thankfully, Watch Dogs Legion’s Trophy list doesn’t seem as though it will prove too taxing.

The list boasts a total of 40 Trophies: 1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 19 Silver, and 18 Bronze. Most of them seem pretty straightforward. There are several that require players to complete certain storylines and side missions, for example. Then there are a handful that ask players to recruit specific types of characters. Of course, a slew of Trophies are connected to collectibles, upgrades, and mini-games. All in all, getting the “Completionist” Platinum Trophy shouldn’t be much of a chore.

Watch Dogs Legion’s full Trophy list appears as follows, courtesy of Exophase:

Completionist : Get all other Trophies — Platinum

: Get all other Trophies — Platinum Brave New World : Complete “Operation Wetminster” — Bronze

: Complete “Operation Wetminster” — Bronze The Future is Bright : Complete the 404 Storyline — Bronze

: Complete the 404 Storyline — Bronze LongLive the Queen : Complete the Kelley Storyline — Bronze

: Complete the Kelley Storyline — Bronze Hacker, Tailor, Solider, Spy : Complete the SIRS Storyline — Bronze

: Complete the SIRS Storyline — Bronze When Good Men Do Nothing : Complete the Albion Storyline — Bronze

: Complete the Albion Storyline — Bronze Divided We Fall : Complete the DedSec Storyline — Gold

: Complete the DedSec Storyline — Gold The One That Got Away : Complete “Finding Bagley” — Bronze

: Complete “Finding Bagley” — Bronze In the Nick of Time : Complete “Change of Heart” — Bronze

: Complete “Change of Heart” — Bronze A Roof Over Your Head : Complete “Royal Treatment” — Bronze

: Complete “Royal Treatment” — Bronze England for Everyone : Complete “Parks and Reclamation” — Bronze

: Complete “Parks and Reclamation” — Bronze A Dish Best Served Cold : Complete a Revenge Mission — Bronze

: Complete a Revenge Mission — Bronze Making Friends : Recruit an Operative after completing “Reporting for Duty” — Bronze

: Recruit an Operative after completing “Reporting for Duty” — Bronze Rise Up : Turn on borough into Defiant state — Silver

: Turn on borough into Defiant state — Silver Take Back London : Turn all the boroughs into Defiant state — Gold

: Turn all the boroughs into Defiant state — Gold And Stay Down : Defeat a DedSec Adversary — Bronze

: Defeat a DedSec Adversary — Bronze Every Walk of Life : Have a team of 20 Operatives with different occupations — Silver

: Have a team of 20 Operatives with different occupations — Silver Meta-Gaming : Recruit a Video Game Designer — Bronze

: Recruit a Video Game Designer — Bronze Down to the Wire : Perform 5 stealth takedowns with a Professional Hitman — Silver

: Perform 5 stealth takedowns with a Professional Hitman — Silver Death from Above : Kill 5 Albion guards using Dive Bomb — Silver

: Kill 5 Albion guards using Dive Bomb — Silver NO NOT THE BEES : Neutralize 10 Albion guards using Bee Swarms — Silver

: Neutralize 10 Albion guards using Bee Swarms — Silver Hack the Planet : Propagate a hack across 8 targets at once — Silver

: Propagate a hack across 8 targets at once — Silver Shaken Not Stirred : Disable weapons of 5 Albion guards at once using the Spy Watch Gadget — Silver

: Disable weapons of 5 Albion guards at once using the Spy Watch Gadget — Silver Power to the People : Have your followers neutralize a total of 3 Albion guards — Silver

: Have your followers neutralize a total of 3 Albion guards — Silver Paint Me Like One of Your… : Stun Clan Kelley members 5 times with paintball gun headshots — Silver

: Stun Clan Kelley members 5 times with paintball gun headshots — Silver Throw the Book at Them : Perform 5 arrest takedowns — Silver

: Perform 5 arrest takedowns — Silver The Royal Tour : Enter Buckingham Palace’s restricted area disguised as a Royal Guard — Silver

: Enter Buckingham Palace’s restricted area disguised as a Royal Guard — Silver You Don’t See Me! : Escape a Pursuit Level 5 doing a Statue Emote — Silver

: Escape a Pursuit Level 5 doing a Statue Emote — Silver Could’ve Made National : Complete Kick up challenge intermediate 1 — Bronze

: Complete Kick up challenge intermediate 1 — Bronze Bullseye : Complete a Darts game in every Darts location — Bronze

: Complete a Darts game in every Darts location — Bronze Piece de Resistance : Complete a Paste Up in every Paste Up location — Bronze

: Complete a Paste Up in every Paste Up location — Bronze Bottom’s Up : Drink at least once in every Drink location — Bronze

: Drink at least once in every Drink location — Bronze DedSec Delivery : Complete 20 Parcel Fox Delivery Missions — Bronze

: Complete 20 Parcel Fox Delivery Missions — Bronze All About Aesthetic : Buy a Weapon Skin — Silver

: Buy a Weapon Skin — Silver Re-Wrap My Whip : Buy a Vehicle Paint — Silver

: Buy a Vehicle Paint — Silver Fresh Threads : Spend 100,000 ETO on Clothes in Shops — Silver

: Spend 100,000 ETO on Clothes in Shops — Silver Fully Kitted : Unlock all Upgrades — Silver

: Unlock all Upgrades — Silver Locked and Loaded : Purchase all the upgrades for every weapon — Silver

: Purchase all the upgrades for every weapon — Silver Oral History : Collect 50 Audio Logs — Silver

: Collect 50 Audio Logs — Silver Magpie: Collect 15 Relics — Silver

Watch Dogs Legion hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on October 29th. The franchise’s new entry lands on next-gen consoles when they launch in November. Plus, players can look forward to a free multiplayer update in December.

[Source: Exophase via Push Square]