Counterplay Games has said that Godfall‘s “near instant” loading times will throw players right back into battle should they fall, and allow them to quickly enter various elemental realms.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Technical Producer Dick Heyne explained how the upcoming title utilizes the PlayStation 5‘s ultra-fast SSD. He wrote:

Players will be able to quickly resume honing their combat prowess thanks to the power of the PS5’s SSD. Lightning fast means never missing a beat. If you fall in combat, get right back up with near instant loading times. We built Godfall to challenge players, and you likely won’t conquer every encounter on your first attempt. We want to ensure that death never feels like a punishment to players but instead becomes an opportunity to learn and grow as a Valorian Knight. It is also important to us that players are able to quickly load into the various elemental realms as they ascend the Skybreaker Monolith. PlayStation 5 ensures the player is never stuck waiting around their Sanctum (homebase). Once a destination is selected from the Holomap, players will be quickly sent to their mission.

Heyne added that it will merely take a few seconds for players to experience various environments from their Holomap.

Elsewhere in the blog, Heyne said that the DualSense’s haptic feedback has been tuned for each weapon class so that players can feel the difference with “each and every swing.” He believes that this feature alone will offer a whole new gaming experience.

Godfall will release on November 12th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]