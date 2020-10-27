Netflix isn’t finished with exploring gaming properties. The streaming giant has another TV series up its sleeve–a live-action Assassin’s Creed show. Details as of writing are incredibly scarce. However, the company has confirmed that two Ubisoft bosses will serve in Executive Producer roles. They include Director of Television Development Danielle Kreinik and SVP, Head of Film and Television Jason Altman.

Netflix’s NX account on Twitter announced the news this morning, alongside a quick teaser trailer.

In a press release, Netflix and Ubisoft note that their partnership includes a “series” of planned projects. The show will serve as the first, providing fans with “an epic, genre-bending live action adaptation.” At present, the companies are in search of a showrunner for the series. The statement goes on to confirm that animated and anime series, the latter of which has been teased in the past, are also on the cards. To bring these projects to viewers, Netflix and Ubisoft intend to “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories.”

VP of Netflix’s Original Series, Peter Friedlander, had the following to say about the live-action series,

We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.

Of course, this isn’t Ubisoft’s first attempt at bringing Assassin’s Creed to life in live-action. (For now, let’s ignore the fantastic live-action short that accompanied AC2.) In 2016, X-Men alum Michael Fassbender starred in Fox’s Assassin’s Creed film adaptation, a feature that pleased neither critics, fans, nor wider audiences. Perhaps Ubisoft will have better luck with a TV show?

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce when the Assassin’s Creed live-action project will premiere.

