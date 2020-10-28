Last year, MGM set the Tomb Raider movie sequel’s release date for March 19, 2021. Due to ongoing concerns regarding theatrical releases, the distribution company is pushing back a few of its 2021 launches. The Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider follow-up counts among them. As of writing, however, the project does not boast a revised due date. Tomb Raider 2, then, has been postponed indefinitely.

Again, such a decision comes down to uncertainty surrounding global theatrical releases. Around the world, theaters are either drastically reducing their hours of operation or shuttering their doors temporarily. Consequently, releasing a multimillion dollar film under these circumstances wouldn’t be the wisest of moves.

Details about the Tomb Raider sequel, specifically with regards to the plot, are scarce for the time being. Alicia Vikander will reprise her role as the iconic Lara Croft. Free Fire director Ben Wheatley is in on board to helm the film, based on a script penned by Free Fire scribe, Amy Jump. Reportedly, MGM brought in this particular screenwriter due to Vikander’s appreciation of “Jump’s scripting.” Amy Jump’s writing credits also include Kill List and A Field in England.

The franchise’s first reboot film starring Vikander hit theaters in early 2018. Roar Uthaug, who helmed The Wave in 2015, served as director on the project. Graham King’s Britain-based production company, GK Films, is returning to produce the sequel alongside MGM.

When MGM plans to share a revised release date for Tomb Raider 2 presently remains to be seen. Interestingly, unless it undergoes another delay, the Uncharted film is one video game adaptation that will hit theaters in 2021 on July 16th.

[Source: Deadline]