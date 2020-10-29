Unfortunately, this is happening yet again. Some gamers have taken it upon themselves to send death threats to game developers. This time it’s CD Projekt RED devs who are on the receiving end of the hateful behavior. Cyberpunk 2077 Senior Game Designer, Andrzej Zawadzki, began receiving the disturbing messages after the studio announced the game’s most recent delay.

Zawadzki first made note of the messages in the following Twitter post earlier this week:

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

Yesterday, the designer followed up with another post, featuring screenshots of some of the threats:

This is one of the mildest messages some of us got. There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through.

Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious.

That said, I’m off TT for couple of days. Take care.#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/Z80HHWADqU — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 28, 2020

Zawadzki and CDPR in general have since garnered an outpouring of love and support from the community and other developers. Still, an even better show of support and basic human decency would be if death threats were to stop altogether. Regardless of the feelings some may have concerning Cyberpunk 2077’s revised due date, nothing warrants threats of violence. Here’s to hoping this soon ceases to be an issue. However, given the prevalence of such behavior in popular culture, it’s sad to say that seems like wishful thinking at best.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores later this year on December 10th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Players who purchase a copy on current-gen hardware will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade.

[Source: Andrzej Zawadzki on Twitter]