Over the last several years, Annapurna Interactive has published some of the most incredible indie experiences on the market. Backing the likes of What Remains of Edith Finch, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Telling Lies suggests the group has an eye for inventive projects and talent. So what might Annapurna Interactive do with some internal talent of its own and a home-grown studio? We’ll find out eventually. The publisher is currently establishing an internal development team to explore its own video game creations.

This new venture will set up shop in Los Angeles, California. At present, the group is looking to bring aboard a Game Director and Senior Producer to helm its debut project. As of writing, though, details about said project remain under wraps. Annapurna Interactive has also yet to reveal who will lead the studio, but such information should become available in due time.

In a statement about this bold new direction, Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary said the following,

We’ve had the immense honor of working with some of the most talented independent game creators in the world. Many of us came from an internal development background and are excited to make this a part of Annapurna Interactive moving forward. We can’t wait to share more about what’s to come–anything is possible.

Annapurna Pictures first came onto the scene as an independent film producer in 2011. In 2016, Annapurna Interactive kicked off the company’s game publishing division. Since then, barring a quickly resolved financial hitch, the gaming division has seen success after success. And the new development studio isn’t the only sign of growth this year. Earlier this spring, the publisher inked a multi-year deal with Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo.

[Source: Annapurna Interactive via GamesIndustry.biz]