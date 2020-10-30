Over the summer, developer Ghost Town Games and publisher Team17 announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Fans can look forward to jumping into the next-gen edition on PlayStation 5’s launch day of November 12th. Team17 plans to serve up the package to Xbox Series X|S players on an unspecified date later in the year.

Every morsel of content from both Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 will feature in the forthcoming All You Can Eat release. That includes each title’s various DLC offerings and their post-launch content updates. Ghost Town Games is stuffing All You Can Eat with a host of new content as well, such as seven spooky kitchens and three additional chefs–Axolotl Chef, Unbread Chef, and Everpeckish Chef. The arrival of extra kitchens will, of course, debut new ways to cook. As such, chefs should get ready to chop with guillotines, dodge fire, and make use of cannons.

These additions all feature in “The Peckish Rises” content, which receives its first tease in the trailer linked below:

Every bit of content packed within All You Can Eat has been fully remade for next-gen hardware. Thus, the Overcooked! series should look as stunning as ever in crisp 4K resolution, while also running at a smooth 60 frames per second. More than 200 levels will ship with the new release, complete with a roster that boasts over 80 different chefs. And, for the first time in the series, every one of those 200-plus levels will be playable online. Thanks to a free post-launch update, Overcooked! All You Can Eat will additionally introduce cross-play multiplayer to the franchise.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat lands on the PlayStation 5 in less than two weeks on November 12th. The compilation will make its way to Microsoft’s next-gen platforms sometime later this year.