PlayStation 4 launched with a fair few accessibility settings built in. And as the console generation wore on, Sony patched in even more options. Thankfully, PlayStation 5 and DualSense will come packaged with a whole host of accessibility settings out of the box, all of which work to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy next-gen gaming.

In a post on the SIE Blog, Sony provides an overview of what players can expect in terms of accessibility. Voice dictation counts as one such setting, allowing users to simply say words that then appear on the screen–no virtual keyboard necessary. Screen Reader enables on-screen text to be read aloud for blind or low vision players. Users who are deaf or hard of hearing will have the ability to type messages, which are then read out to their fellow party members.

According to the SIE blog post, each of the aforementioned features supports a wide variety of languages on PS5 across the globe. Those languages are as follows: Canadian French, English (US), English (UK), France French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin American Spanish, and Spain Spanish.

Button Assignments and Closed Captions settings on PS4 are making the jump to PS5, the post continues. Moreover, the new console boasts color correction, which players can utilize to adjust color settings. Supported games will additionally feature “game presets” allowing users to customize “common settings in advance.”

Other accessibility options include the ability to reduce or completely disable DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Better audio enhancements are baked into the system as well, providing users with an improved sense of spatial awareness. This all seems a promising start, so it should be interesting to see what other options Sony implements down the line.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s new console will then launch in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th.

[Source: SIE Blog]