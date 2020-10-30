The recent release of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has let loose the first teaser trailer for the next chapter. As previously hinted in a trademark filing, House of Ashes will count as the anthology’s third entry, which is expected to launch on an unspecified date in 2021.

Check out the teaser trailer in the video below, courtesy of Wccftech. (It appears after the credits in Little Hope.)

By virtue of its being a teaser, the above trailer does not offer too much in the way of concrete details. At first glance, it seems as though soldiers find themselves underground, stalked by “demons” beneath the titular House of Ashes.

Trying to suss out the video’s hidden messages about the plot is all well and good, but many a fan has another important question they are hoping will soon receive an answer. Is the woman in the trailer Ashley Tisdale of High School Musical fame? The character certainly looks like her, but there’s no surefire way of knowing without confirmation from Supermassive Games or publisher Bandai Namco.

The first two chapters from Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology—Man of Medan and Little Hope–are available now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, and will be playable on next-gen via backwards compatibility. Man of Medan hit store shelves in August 2019 to middling review scores across the board. (You can read our full review for Man of Medan, which quite liked what the game had to offer.) also It’s still too early to gain a general consensus, but reviews for the anthology’s Little Hope installment are, thus far, similarly mixed. (Expect the PSLS review for Little Hope soon.)

Supermassive already has the rest of its anthology series mapped out. As of July 2019, a total of eight standalone entries were planned.