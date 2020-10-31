Ever since the official announcement of the PlayStation 5, Sony has been boasting about the console’s lightning-fast SSD and impressive load times. A number of developers have backed up the company’s claims, noting that loading screens are nearly non-existent now.

Well, we can now see for ourselves just how fast a game can load on the PS5, thanks to a leaked raw footage. The video below shows Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales being loaded from the home screen. It takes roughly seven seconds to get from the home screen to the main menu, and it takes about two seconds to get into the game from the main menu.

We’re not sure where the original leak came from, but it was reportedly uploaded on Twitter and subsequently taken down. The video above was uploaded to Imgur and shared on Reddit. Sony has been striking down copies on YouTube and other sites so if the video above disappears, we’ll update this article with another copy, if available.

Sony licensed new compression technology for the PS4 and PS5 that drastically reduces load times. Recently released stealth updates for PS4 titles have noticeably reduced load times for a number of games including The Last of Us Remastered.

In less than two weeks, we’ll all get to experience this tech ourselves and we certainly can’t wait. In the meantime, stay tuned for our early impressions of the PS5 as Chandler’s been playing around with the console (and making the rest of us quite jealous).

The PS5 will launch on November 12th.