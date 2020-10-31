A day ago, Ubisoft published an article announcing that a number of its Assassin’s Creed games will not be backwards compatible on the PlayStation 5 for undisclosed reasons. It has now pulled the article due to “inaccuracies.”

“Most of our back catalogue of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” Ubisoft wrote in the now-deleted article. The publisher said that the following games will not be playable on the PS5 (but didn’t say why):

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Risk

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Mere hours later, a Ubisoft representative provided the following statement to Gematsu:

We have pulled the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post regarding backwards compatibility for the time being as there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5.

Over the past few months, Ubisoft found itself editing and pulling articles due to inaccurate information on a number of occasions. The publisher’s social media team has only contributed to its confusing messages regarding its next-gen games.

In July, Ubisoft claimed that Far Cry 6 will offer 4K on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X “only,” and later had to clarify that 4K will be supported on the PS4 Pro and PS5 as well. More recently, the publisher wrote that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will support 4K/60 fps on PS5 but reportedly told DualShockers that the PS5 version will support “upscaled” 4K – something it has made no mention of in any of its official press releases.

[Source: Gematsu]