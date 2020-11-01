Good news: FromSoftware’s highly-anticipated Elden Ring is alive and well. Bad news: there’s no further update.

From the little we’ve seen and heard of Elden Ring so far, the role-playing game certainly looks and sounds promising. However, fans have been clamoring for more information, only to be met with silence. Over on Twitter this weekend, FromSoftware finally broke that silence in response to a tweet about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s latest update.

We’ve released an update for “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”. Thank you so much to all our players who’ve supported the game since it released over a year ago. We hope you enjoy the new content. pic.twitter.com/AcLraVxFPO — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) October 31, 2020

We also greatly appreciate all the enthusiasm and support shown for “ELDEN RING”, our next Dark Fantasy Action RPG. We hope you look forward to it. pic.twitter.com/NOUBeacOPd — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) October 31, 2020

Not the update we were hoping for, but it’s better than nothing!

A collaborative effort of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Next-gen versions haven’t been announced but we expect them to launch as well.

“Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire,” reads an official description.

Elden Ring will be published by Bandai Namco.