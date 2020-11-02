Polyphony Digital and Sony have yet to formally announce a release date for the next Gran Turismo entry, Gran Turismo 7. Yet, a new PlayStation advertisement seems to offer somewhat of a broad release window. Should a brief line in the ad prove accurate, fans of the long-running racing series may find themselves behind the wheel in the “first half of 2021.”

The ad in question is reportedly popping up on YouTube for some users in Canada, as relayed by GTPlanet. Situated in the ad’s bottom left corner is a quick note that reads, “sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021” in French. According to Google Translate, the blurb in English translates to the following: “Release scheduled for the first half of 2021.”

See the advertisement in the image pictured below, courtesy of GTPlanet:

While this may seem legitimate, fans would do well to keep their hopes in check until Polyphony Digital and Sony confirm launch details themselves. Still, it’s worth noting that the ad’s claim aligns with previous word from Official PlayStation Magazine, which earlier this summer hinted at a PS5 “launch window” roll out for Gran Turismo 7.

After a lengthy period of leaks and rumors, Polyphony Digital announced Gran Turismo 7 during Sony’s PS5 games showcase this summer. Since then, the studio has confirmed that players can look forward to 4K support, a “huge” roster of cars, and no load times on the PlayStation 5.

Whenever Gran Turismo 7 is ready to race onto store shelves, it will do so for the PlayStation 5. The console itself arrives in North America on November 12th and Europe on November 19th.

[Source via GTPlanet]